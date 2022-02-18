The Russian military has announced major drills of its strategic nuclear forces, a striking reminder of the country's nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine. The drills, which will include repeated mock launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, will be personally overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, February 19, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

As per Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, President Putin will witness the drills from the Defense Ministry's situation room and supervise the practice missile launches.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the drills were planned a long time ago to test the military command and personnel's readiness, as well as the efficiency of Russia's nuclear and conventional weapons. The drills come after US President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that Russia might attack Ukraine in a matter of days.

Western concerns centre around an estimated 150,000 Russian troops stationed near Ukraine's borders, accounting for around 60% of Moscow's total field forces. However, Russia has often refuted that it has no such plans to invade its former Soviet ally.

Russia has also insisted that the United States and its allies exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet republics from NATO, refrain from deploying armaments in Ukraine, and withdraw NATO forces from Eastern Europe. However, Washington and its allies rejected Russian demands outright.

Meanwhile, Moscow has vowed to take specific military-technical steps if the West continues to ignore its key concerns. Russia undertakes extensive drills of its strategic nuclear forces every year, but the manoeuvres scheduled for Saturday will feature the Black Sea Fleet specifically.

US expresses worry over Russia's planned nuclear drills

Although the Black Sea Fleet has surface warships and submarines equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, it lacks intercontinental ballistic missiles and has not participated in strategic drills earlier. The fleet is based on the Crimean Peninsula.

Officials from the United States have expressed worry that Moscow rescheduled the drill to February to coincide with a possible invasion of Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, Russia informed foreign partners about the manoeuvres well in advance and that it should not be a matter of concern for the West.

"Practice launches of ballistic missiles are part of regular training. They are preceded by a series of notices to other nations via different channels," he added, as per the AP.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP