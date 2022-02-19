Russia Launches Ballistic, Cruise Missiles As Part Of Strategic Nuclear Drills

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the initiation of strategic nuclear exercises involving ballistic missile launches. Under the leadership of Putin, the planned exercise of the strategic deterrence forces was held, during which ballistic and cruise missiles were launched.

President Vladimir Putin personally oversaw the drills, which include multiple mock launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the drills were planned a long time ago to test the military command and personnel's readiness, as well as the effectiveness of Russia's nuclear and conventional weapons.

Russia has also demanded that the US and its allies exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet republics from NATO, desist from deploying weapons in Ukraine, and pull NATO forces out of Eastern Europe. Washington and its allies, on the other hand, flatly refused Russian demands. Meanwhile, if the West continues to ignore Moscow's fundamental concerns, Moscow has threatened to take specific military-technical measures.

Russia conducts major drills of its strategic nuclear forces each year

Russia undertakes extensive drills of its strategic nuclear forces every year, but the manoeuvres on Saturday will also feature the Black Sea Fleet specifically.

Officials from the United States have expressed worry that Moscow rescheduled the drill to February to coincide with a possible invasion of Ukraine. According to Peskov, Russia informed foreign partners about the manoeuvres well in advance and that it should not be a matter of concern for the West.

(Image: AP)