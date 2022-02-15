Hours after the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed some of its troops have started pulling back from the Ukrainian borders to its bases, a Ukrainian MP has refuted the claims and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is blackmailing the whole world.

While speaking exclusively to the Republic Media Network on Tuesday, February 15, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Permanent Delegation of Ukrainian parliament to the PACE, stressed that Putin was blackmailing the whole world in the name of Ukraine and eventually in the name of a third world war.

"We see that Putin is blackmailing all the world with the war with Ukraine and eventually the third world war. We saw the situation for the second time during last year. I think, and I believe, that this is blackmailing...He (Putin) is absolutely crazy...things that he just wanted for NATO to say that Ukraine will never be member of NATO...Russia is not the country which should decide for others what to do," Goncharenko told Republic.

'I think there will be no invasion': Ukrainian MP

Further, Goncharenko maintained that he does not believe that Russia could invade Ukraine in the near future.

"I think that there will be no big invasion in Ukraine from (the) Russian army now. What is done by Putin's regime in Russian federation now...they tried to show that they're making some steps in recognising 'so called republics'...they're not republics, they're terrorist organisations, pro-Russian and Russian puppets there," Goncharenko asserted.

'New act of aggression'

The Ukrainian MP was referring to the Russian State Duma (lower House) accepting a resolution at its session to send a draft appeal by Russia's Parliament to President Vladimir Putin on recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

On January 19, the group of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation submitted a draft petition to the State Duma. As per TASS, with 351 votes in favour, 16 votes against, and one abstention, the decision was approved.

Commenting on the same, Goncharenko continued, "Now they're making a new act of aggression against Ukraine recognising these territories as being independent from Ukraine. But it is definitely Ukranian sovereign territory. India and all other countries of the world recognised it as Ukrainian territory. Certainly, there is nothing common between the decision of (the) Russian Parliament and the International Law."

Russian Defence Ministry avers some troops pulling back from Ukraine border

It is worth mentioning that the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, confirmed some of its troops have started pulling back from the Ukrainian borders to their bases and thus putting a hold on the crisis for the time being.

"A number of combat training measures, including exercises, have been carried out in accordance with the plan. As the combat training measures are completed, the troops, as always, will make marches in a combined way to the points of permanent deployment," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons today. Separate units will make marches on their own as part of military columns," he added.

