Ukrainian blogger Mariana Vishegirskaya faced cruel online abuse after she was photographed outside the maternity hospital in Mariupol that was bombed by Russian forces on Thursday. Russian propaganda accused Mariana of being a "crisis actor" as she was pictured by the Associated Press while she tried to evacuate the shelling-hit maternity and children's hospital.

As the pictures of injured Mariana, bespattered in blood and mud became viral, trolls slammed her, saying she was "getting paid" to take a "photoshoot" at the attacked hospital.

The online slurs came on the sidelines of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claiming that there were no patients at the hospital at the time of the bombing. He said the child and maternity hospital was taken over by the far-right Azov Battalion, making it a "legitimate target".

Earlier, the Russian embassy in London also termed the attack "fake" and mispronounced Mariana's name, further accusing her of "faking injuries". The post was later deleted by Twitter for violation of community guidelines.

Ukrainian blogger gives birth after surviving Mariupol hospital attack

On Thursday, after surviving the blitz that devastated Mariupol hospital, killing 3 and injuring 17, Mariana gave birth to a baby girl. Pictures shared by the Associated Press showed her lying in a hospital bed with the newborn, Daily Mail reported. She had posted pictures of her pregnant self on her Instagram account weeks before she was photographed bloodied outside the bombed maternity hospital.

[Mariana Vishekivskaya with her newborn baby girl in a Mariupol hospital on Thursday. Image: AP]

Ever since her photos surfaced online, trolls targeted the social media influencer with streams of abuse and derogatory remarks. Her Instagram account flooded with Russian propaganda accusing her of a "fake photoshoot" to set up Russia.

Take a look at the comments:

3 killed, 17 injured in Russian shelling of Mariupol hospital

On March 10, Russian troops shelled the maternity hospital in Mariupol. According to Ukrainian officials, quoted by AP, 3 people, including a six-year-old were killed in the attack. The brutal and indiscriminate attack, which also injured 17 others, including patients and hospital staff, was dubbed as "genocide" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Shook by the attack, he also questioned, "A children's hospital, a maternity hospital, how did they threaten the Russian Federation?"

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far confirmed 18 fatal bombings on health facilities in Ukraine since the colossal war broke out on February 24. After 17 days into the war, the Russian military has been facing sturdy resistance by Ukraine, however, with more than 1,50,000 troops, they have an insurmountable advantage in firepower to tear down key cities.

As damage to life and property continued to mount, there has been no significant breakthrough in the third round of peace talks held between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Turkey on Thursday.

(Image: AP)