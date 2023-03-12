Russian R-37M Missile: Moscow's New Trump Card In Russia-Ukraine War

The new Russian R-37M Missile is speculated to show high efficiency against Ukrainian Air targets as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies. A source close to the Russian Defence Ministry told the Russian news outlet Sputnik that the air-to-air missile has shown the “highest combat effectiveness”. The missile was used as a part of a “Russian special operation” in Ukraine. The source asserted that the missile has been used against and proved to be successful against various Ukrainian air targets.

"The R-37M missile has demonstrated the greatest efficiency during the special military operation. When the missile was used, the probability of hitting targets close to one was recorded - that is, one missile is enough for one Ukrainian military aircraft," the source told the Russian news outlet. The source told Sputnik that the missile has shot down Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters. The powerful missiles were launched from Su-35S multi-role fighters along with a MiG-31BM interceptor. The missile is the fifth generation of the Su-57 fighters. "At the same time, the missile has demonstrated high efficiency in hitting targets, manoeuvring with a large overload,” he added.

What are the R-37 Missiles?

The R-37M is a large, fast, powerful and extremely long-ranged Russian air-to-air missile. The missile was developed from the R-33 edition by a research and production company Vympel. According to Military Today, the purpose of the missile system is to shoot down aircraft (particularly high-value AWACS—Airborne Warning And Control System—aircraft). The Maximum launch range of the missile is about 300 kilometres and the altitude of the potential targets is between 30 metres and 25 kilometres. The military source told the Russian news outlet that the flight speed of the missile is six times the speed of sound, which makes it hypersonic.