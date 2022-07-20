Russian Raids Impact Over 1,032 Ukrainian Children; Donetsk Reports Highest Victim Toll

Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour Ukraine, over 1,032 children in the embattled country have been impacted so far, Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office revealed on Wednesday. However, the Prosecutor's office noted that the figures are not absolute as they are being examined within the areas of hostilities. Meanwhile, it was earlier informed that Ukrainian authorities do not have clear information regarding injuries and deaths in the areas that are still under Russian occupation.

According to the data shared by Prosecutor General's Office, Donetsk has reported the highest number of child victims in the country with the tally as high as 357, followed by Kharkiv with 191 children either slain or wounded. At least 116 children had so far suffered due to the ongoing war in the capital Kyiv, with 68 children in Chernihiv, 61 in Lugansk, 53 in Mykolaiv, 52 in Kherson Region and 40 in Zaporizhia respectively.

"Over 1,032 Ukrainian children have been affected since Russia's military invasion of Ukraine," according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Russian shelling kills three, including 13-year-old in Kharkiv

A 13-year-old boy was among three victims who lost their lives on Wednesday after Russia launched raids on the northeastern city of Kharkiv. Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, informed that the incident took place after Russian soldiers attacked a bus stop in Saltivka, a city in Kharkiv.

"Unfortunately, three civilians have been killed in Russia's shelling of Kharkiv's Saltivskyi District this morning, a 13-year-old boy, a man and a woman. A 72-year-old woman was injured," according to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov. Following the incident, residents were advised to remain in shelters and safe places and not to go out on the streets of the city unnecessarily.

108 orphaned Ukrainian children to Russian families, claims Russia

According to Kyiv Independent, about 108 Ukrainian children, who were 'forcibly' taken from Donetsk Oblast by Russia, are being handed over to Russian families. These children between the ages of 5 and 16 are being set up with foster parents across the country upon arrival in Russia.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that these children have been fast-tracked by Russian citizenship to speed up the process.