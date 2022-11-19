Russia Re-equips Its Armed Forces With Modern Iskander-M Missile System As War Escalates

The Russian Ministry of defense on Saturday announced that all missile troops of its armed forces have been re-equipped with modern and unique Iskander-M Missile systems. "Currently, all missile forces have been re-equipped with the modern Iskander-M missile system, which has no analogues in the world," the ministry said in the statement. Citing the ministry's statement Sputnik News also reported that rocket and artillery formations are being armed with “modern samples” that “were successfully used in special military operations.”

According to Sputnik news, the ministry clarified that “multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) are being delivered for the rocket formations of both large and medium caliber.” The ministry also asserted that the arsenals of “artillery units continue to be replenished with upgrades". The statement claimed that the vehicle is capable of operating in a “barrage of fire” which reach the target with intensity and guarantee the defeat of the enemy.

What is the Iskander-M missile system?

The Iskander-M missile system is a transporter-erector launch system as well as a short-range ballistic missile exclusively used by the Russian military. The system, which was first launched successfully in 1996, is used to fire ground-launched cruise missiles. The mobile ballistic missile system is designated to destroy a variety of ground targets at a range of more than 300 miles.

In August, the Russian Defence spokesperson Igo Konashenkov claimed that a Russian Iskander missile had hit a railway station in Eastern Ukraine, eliminating around 200 Ukrainian troops. As per Sputnik News reported, while speaking to the media, Konashenkov said, “As a result of a direct strike by an Iskander missile on a military echelon at the Chaplino railway station in the Dnepropetrovsk region, more than 200 Armed Forces of Ukraine reservists and 10 units of military equipment were destroyed as they were on their way to the combat zone in Donbass.” He added, “High-precision strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces near the Novy Bug settlement in the Nikolayev region destroyed a command post of the Kakhovka grouping of Ukrainian troops.” The equipment of the Iskander-M missile system has made the whole world more anxious about the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.