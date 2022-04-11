Russian Rocket Fire 'completely Destroys' Airport In Ukrainian City Of Dnipro

Russian troops on Friday launched two devastating air assaults that “completely destroyed” an airport in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region Valentyn Reznichenko said in a Telegram post. “There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it,” informed Reznichenko, adding that the airport based in Ukraine’s fourth-largest city was hit twice by missile attacks. Ukrainian military command said that Russian forces continued the intense shelling in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and launched an offensive in Mariupol, the key southern port city.

At least five emergency workers on the site were among the casualties in the Dnipro airport missile attack. “The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed. Rockets keep flying and flying,” said the central Dnipropetrovsk governor on April 9.

⚡️ 5 people injured in Russian missile attack at Dnipro airport.



The injured people were rescuers of the State Emergency Service.



Three missiles hit the already destroyed airport in Dnipro on April 10.



Source: Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council in Dnipro. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 10, 2022

A Russian missile also targeted the city’s Pavlohrad district where the emergency workers were involved in the rebuilding efforts after the airstrikes in the town of Zvonetsky. The city, which has come under the intense attack, and that President Zelenskyy describes as the biggest war in Europe since 1945, is situated on the banks of the Dnieper River. It hosts a population of one million. The region since, Russia’s invasion on Feb 24, has been targeted with cruise and ballistic missiles resulting in damages to the civilian infrastructure. Russia’s defence ministry meanwhile denies attacking civilians, and has claimed that its troops have “neutralised” Ukraine’s airbases and air defence systems in more than 203 attacks since Putin ordered what he describes “special military operation.”

"Rockets keep flying and flying,” the head of the city's military administration Reznichenko, said, adding that the Ukrainian authorities were trying to establish the identity of the victims.

Russia accuses Ukraine of 'reinforcing foreign mercenaries' at military base

Russia’s defence ministry stated that missiles were launched overnight at the Ukrainian military base in Zvonetsky. They claimed to receive “reinforcements at the base of foreign mercenaries”. Moscow also accused Ukraine of firing Tochka-U missiles that ripped through the Kramatorsk region in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The comments came after Ukraine accused Russian forces of targeting the railway station in the area with a Point-U missile while thousands of Ukrainians were trying to evacuate the city.

Russian forces are cynically eliminating the civilian population as they lack the strength and fortitude to stand up to Ukraine on the battlefield, Zelenskyy noted. "Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods. This is evil with no bounds. And until it is punished, it will continue indefinitely," he added. Kramatorsk Mayor Alexander Goncharenko informed that a lot of civilians were in serious condition, 39 others lost lives in the gruesome attack.