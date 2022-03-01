Russian Rockets 'no Longer An Option': ESA Denounces 'tragic Consequences' Of Ukraine War

The European Space Agency (ESA) has stated that it will explore other possibilities to launch the European-made satellites as Russian rockets are no longer an option. ESA released a statement on February 28 after a meeting with all the member states and revealed that it supports the sanctions imposed on Russia and raised the prospect of boycotting Russia's Soyuz rockets.

"For each European payload under our responsibility, we will explore the possibility of providing launch services, in particular based on systems currently in operation and future Vega C and Ariane 6 launch vehicles," ESA had said in its statement.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, Russian space agency Roscosmos' relations with ESA and American space agency NASA have been on a downward spiral. The deteriorating equation between the agencies is a result of Russia's reaction to the severe sanctions imposed on Moscow which would also affect its space programmes.

In addition to exploring new launch options, the European agency had also denounced the "human casualties and tragic consequences" in Ukraine and said that it is "giving absolute priority to taking proper decisions".

Roscosmos orders departure of its workforce from ESA's spaceport

In a recent announcement, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin had said that the agency's employees at ESA's spaceport in French Guiana will end their cooperation and depart from the location. According to Roscosmos, the spaceport had 87 Russian employees and the process of their departure was being worked out. The ongoing tussle between the agencies has also proven to be a setback to crucial space missions as the ESA revealed that the ExoMars mission, wherein a rover was to be launched to Mars in 2022, is very unlikely.

"Regarding the ExoMars programme continuation, the sanctions and the wider context make a launch in 2022 very unlikely. ESA’s Director General will analyse all the options and prepare a formal decision on the way forward by ESA Member States", the agency said in its release.

(Image: ESA)