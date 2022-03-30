Russia Says De-escalation In Kyiv, Chernihiv Does Not Imply Ceasefire In Ukraine

After talks between the Russian and Ukrainian sides in Turkey on Tuesday, the leader of the Russian delegation to the Russian-Ukrainian talks, Vladimir Medinsky warned that a progressive military de-escalation in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions does not imply a ceasefire. As per the reports of TASS, he stated that Kyiv's proposals are the first explicitly steps toward a settlement. He continued by stating that they have come up with important reciprocal steps which entail a gradual de-escalation of military tensions in two directions, Kyiv and Chernihiv, which is not a ceasefire. He claimed that their goal is to gradually de-escalate the situation in these areas.

Medinsky further stated that the Russian General Staff will soon clarify what the slowing or de-escalation of the conflict on the two fronts means, according to TASS. Following the Turkey talks, the Russian Defense Ministry announced its decision to drastically reduce its military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions in order to build mutual trust and pave the way for more talks and the signing of a treaty on Ukraine's neutrality and non-nuclear status. General Alexander Fomin, who is Russia's deputy defence minister promised that Russia will limit its military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv in light of the productive talks with Ukraine.

'Enough progress had been made for the two countries' presidents to meet'

Face-to-face peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators ended on Tuesday in Istanbul, with the Ukrainian side stating that enough progress had been made for the two countries' presidents to meet, according to local reports. Russia praised the talks as constructive, boosting hopes of a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Medinsky stated that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is only possible if both countries' foreign ministries agree on a settlement.

'Ukraine vowed to take harsh measures against individuals who insult Russian soldiers'

In the meanwhile, Medinsky also claimed that Ukraine has vowed to take harsh measures against individuals who insult Russian soldiers. He stated that they have submitted a protest in response to video footage of Russian soldiers being tortured, which was accepted by the Ukrainian side. He further stated that if Ukraine is the first to catch the perpetrators of these war crimes, they promised to take the most severe actions possible.

Image: AP