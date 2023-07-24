Russian Schoolchildren To Get Combat Drone Training As Part Of Military Course Amid War

Russian students in high schools will soon be given classes on how to operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for combat as part of their curriculum amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian officials have announced, according to Moscow's state-affiliated news agencies. The schoolchildren will be taught the basics about combat drone flying as part of military training classes that will begin this fall, Russian Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council, Senator Artem Sheikin said.

"We developed the proposal during the work of the section of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council and sent it to the Russian Minister of Defense. The proposal was considered and supported, including by the Ministry of Education. According to the plans, from September 1, schoolchildren will learn the basics of the combat use of drones at the lessons of basic military training," Senator Sheikin was quoted as saying.

To instill 'sense of love for the country, prepare students for service in the Armed Forces'

Russia's First Deputy Minister of Defense Ruslan Tsalikov added that the program will provide for the study of "types, purpose, performance characteristics and general structure, reconnaissance of the area and methods of countering enemy UAVs." It has been approved by Russia's Ministry of Education and is planned to be implemented in educational organizations and educational and methodological centers for the military-patriotic education of young people "from September of this year."

Russian high schoolers will learn “terrain reconnaissance and enemy unmanned aerial vehicle combat methods” in addition to general knowledge about drones, according to a statement published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The initial military training courses in the schools are aimed to instill in high school students "a sense of love for the country and prepare them for service in the Armed Forces," according to the Russian officials. "The army now is not only a Kalashnikov assault rifle, but also advanced unmanned vehicles," Senator Sheikin said. Russia's Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that basic military training in Russian schools will also cover life safety lessons that will begin next year. The program has been approved by Russia’s Education Ministry and will be implemented in education institutions and youth military-patriotic education centres in September, said the Russian Defense Ministry.