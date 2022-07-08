Russian Senator Hopes New UK PM Will Have A 'more Realistic Approach' About Ukraine

Russian senator Grigory Karasin has said that they expect the new British Prime Minister to have a "more realistic approach" to international affairs and the "crisis in Ukraine." The statement of Karasin came after Boris Johnson resigned as the Prime Minister of the UK. Speaking to Rossiya-24, Karasin said that they expect a "more logical policy from the United Kingdom" and stressed that its chances were "quite low", TASS reported.

Grigory Karasin, a member of the Federation Council (upper chamber)’s international affairs committee, emphasised that they believe that the new leader and government of Britain will have "a more realistic, calm and level-headed approach" to international affairs and crises that exist or will develop globally, as per the TASS report. His remarks came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Thursday, July 7, announced his resignation and added that he will continue in the post until his successor has been elected by the party. In his official statement, Boris Johnson said, "It is now clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister and I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week." He thanked the people of Britain for giving him the opportunity to serve them as their Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson reiterates 'UK's unwavering support for Ukraine'

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 8. During the talks, Johnson reiterated UK's unwavering support for Ukraine and assured the war-torn nation of providing "vital defensive aid for as long as it's needed." It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK government has joined other Western nations in imposing several rounds of sanctions on Moscow.

Furthermore, the Boris Johnson-led government had been offering defence and humanitarian support to Ukraine. Since the conflict began between Russia and Ukraine, Boris Johnson had visited the war-torn nation twice to offer Britain's support for Kyiv. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, in June, travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

