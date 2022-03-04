Russian Shelling Damaged Over 160 Educational Institutions In Ukraine, Says Ukrainian Min

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the ninth day, Ukraine's Education Minister has said that over 160 educational institutions in Ukraine have been partially or completely destroyed by the shelling of Russian troops. After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Russia has lost around 9,166 military personnel. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said on Friday that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February to March 4 included 9,166 military personnel.

According to the Minister of Education of Ukraine: “More than 160 educational institutions in Ukraine have been partially or completely destroyed by the shelling of Russian troops” pic.twitter.com/YcB72993as — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, "The logic of this war is the build-up of missile and air strikes on civilian infrastructure, large cities and civilians. Only a “closed sky” will sharply stop the escalation. It's time for Western partners to take responsibility for ending the war..."

Power units at Zaporizhzhia remain intact, captured by Russia

Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Zaporizhzhia Inspectorate has said that power units at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain intact. SNRIU added, unit 1 reactor compartment auxiliary buildings have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit. The systems and components important to the safety of the NPP are operational. At present, no changes in the radiation situation have been registered. Currently, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is occupied by the military forces of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said, "We warn everyone that not a single nation ever shelled nuclear power stations. For the first time in the history of humankind, the terrorist state commits nuclear terrorism. Russian propagandists threatened to cover the world with nuclear ashes. "

"We must stop Russian troops. Tell your politicians: Ukraine is 15 nuclear units. If there will be an explosion, it will be the end to all of us, the end of Europe, the evacuation of Europe. Only immediate action of Europe can stop Russian troops and prevent the death of Europe from the disaster at a nuclear station," he added.

(Image: AP)