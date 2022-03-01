In a shocking development amid the Russia Ukraine war, a Russian shelling has hit a maternity hospital near Kyiv. As Russia continues its offence on Ukraine, the maternity hospital’s CEO Vitaliy Girin revealed that a Russian shelling hit the hospital. He further confirmed that everyone inside the hospital was safely evacuated.

Confirming an attack on maternity hospital located in the village of Buzova on the Zhytomyr highway, hospital CEO Vitaliy Girin said that the hospital was attacked. He informed that it was affected by the heavy fighting in the region. Taking to his Facebook handle, the hospital CEO informed that all people inside the hospital were safely evacuated from the building following the shelling. He added that the building was still standing.

“Friends, everyone is asking what's wrong with the maternity hospital. Thank you for your support. A shell hit the maternity hospital. There is damage but the building is still standing. Everyone was evacuated and are safe,” Vitaliy Girin noted on Facebook with a picture of the hospital.

He further asked people to share the information as fake news is being spread about the same. Meanwhile, as Russia continues its offensive for the sixth day in a row, air raids went off in several Ukrainian cities on Tuesday morning. The Kyiv Independent media outlets say the sirens were going off in Rivne west of Kyiv, along with Ternopil, Vinnytsia and Volyn.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence informed that the situation around the country's capital, Kyiv remains tense as Putin's troops continue to resume the offensive in the direction of the capital. In the latest update, Ukraine’s armed forces continue to defend Russian troops, retain control of key cities, and further slow Russia’s advance towards Kyiv. Defence of Ukraine also informed that Russian occupation forces are using tactics to destroy infrastructure and launch missile and bomb strikes on settlements, disregarding international humanitarian law. It was learned that in the Black Sea, due to adverse weather conditions, a naval landing operation in the coming days is unlikely. Most of the Black Sea Fleet's naval group is based.

Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles.



📍Kharkiv, Administration building pic.twitter.com/BJgyNnDp1h — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 1, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war peace talks

The first direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials since President Vladimir Putin ordered the military operations took place on Monday. As the negotiations between delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Belarus ended, sources informed that the two sides will be meeting for the second round in a couple of days. The second round will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border after the delegations consult their capitals on the issues discussed in the first round.

During the first round, Ukraine demanded the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the war-hit country, including from the Crimea and Donbas regions. After the talks, the Head of the Russian delegation at the talks from the Ukrainian side, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said, "We found some points by which we can predict common positions."

Image: AP/ Representative image