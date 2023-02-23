Russian Shelling In Kherson Kills 2 Civilians, Explosions Heard In Distant Kharkiv

Rampant Russian bombardments in Ukraine's Kherson on Wednesday killed two civilians, as per local officials. According to regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin, the victims were an 81-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man who died during shelling in Novotyahinka, a village that is situated about 40 kilometres away from the city of Kherson.

Furthermore, another Russian attack in the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded two civilians, according to the governor of the region, The Guardian reported. Taking to his Telegram handle, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported that Russian strikes on the morning of Wednesday injured two people. He also revealed that at least four blasts were heard in the region.

"According to preliminary data, ‘arrivals’ were recorded in Kharkiv. Infrastructure objects were in the sights of the occupiers. According to the regional centre of emergency medical assistance, two people were injured. They are in a light condition and are being treated by specialists," Synyehubov said.

Putin suspends treaty with US

The growing attacks come as the war between Russia and Ukraine reaches its first year anniversary. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in a state-of-the-nation address that Moscow is suspending its participation in the U.S.-Russia arms control treaty over Washington's constant support to Kyiv in the war. “They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time," he said, referring to the West.

Targetting NATO allies for aiding Ukraine in orchestrating drone attacks on Russia, Putin said: “The drones used for it were equipped and modernised with NATO's expert assistance. And now they want to inspect our defense facilities? In the conditions of today's confrontation, it sounds like sheer nonsense.”