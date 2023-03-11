Russian Shelling Kills Two Civilians, Leaves Five Injured In Dnipropetrovsk Region: Report

Shelling by Russian forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in the death of two civilians and injuries to five others in the communities of Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets on Friday, reported Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, in a Telegram post.

"Difficult day. Today we have two dead and five injured as a result of Russian aggression. During the day, the Russian occupying army shelled two Nikopol district’s communities with heavy artillery four times - Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets," he wrote. Peaceful settlements were targeted by enemy soldiers who fired over fifty projectiles, resulting in the death of two individuals in the Chervonohryhorivka community and injuries to five others. The injured individuals included men aged 57, 52, 42, 29, and 28.

"In the community, a transport company, a three-story residential building, dozens of private houses and farm buildings, a garage, cars, electricity grids were damaged," Lukashuk added. In other districts of the region, there were no emergency situations throughout the day, said Lukashuk. It was previously reported that Nikopol district came under enemy shelling.

Finland PM Marin visits Kyiv

On Friday, during her visit to Ukraine for the final farewell ceremony of Junior Lieutenant Dmytro Kotsiubailo, the commander of the 1st mechanised battalion of the 67th separate mechanised brigade who was killed in action, Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy and Marin engaged in significant talks covering a wide range of topics of shared interest. According to Zelenskyy's social media post, the main focus of their negotiations was on defence and security, which he stated as a priority. The Ukrainian President expressed confidence in the reinforcement of cooperation in this area to benefit both nations, as well as the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine, Finland, and neighbouring European countries. Furthermore, the two leaders discussed the NATO Summit in Vilnius and the significance of security assurances for Ukraine, along with the backing of partner nations.

Since Russia initiated what it refers to as a "special military operation" in the eastern part of Ukraine, the 36-year-old President has promised unwavering assistance to the Ukrainian people. Zelenskyy had praised Finland for offering crucial signs of support for Ukraine at a crucial moment, stating, "These are very important direct signals of support, first of all for the Ukrainian people, our people, who see that they are not alone with the difficult challenges of today."

Marin, in addition, has been a vocal advocate for Ukraine's admission to the European Union (EU) and its desire to join the Western military alliance NATO. However, Finland's own application for ratification to the Alliance is still pending and requires the consent of the 36 member nations.