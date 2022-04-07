Amidst the relentless military aggression in the war-ravaged Ukraine, Republic Media Network is the only news platform in the world to reach the war-torn region and bring to the light all details from the ground. Republic TV's Deputy Editor Shawan Sen, on Thursday, reported live from Ukraine's Borodyanka, which has been undergoing relentless military aggression ever since being captured by Russian troops on February 28. The city has been abandoned after incessant airstrikes, bombardments and missile attacks by Kremlin's armed forces.

Republic's ground report depicts the aftermath of the Russian shelling in the ravaged region. Scenes of despair and large-scale devastation are now caught on camera. The visuals indicate how the buildings are completely damaged and how the city, which was hitherto home to over 13,000 civilians has now been reduced to a ghost town.

Shawan Sen emphasised how the residential and administrative buildings were completely charred in the aftermath of the airstrikes. Ukrainian security forces can be seen attempting to diffuse the bombs located in the areas. As per the sources, the Russian military has now been pulled back from the area, however, the troops have left behind numerous artillery.

Republic's report also depicted the bomb disposal squads who were seen disposing off cassette bombs in the aftermath of the heavy Russian shelling. Numerous visuals of the bomb site indicate how the city is completely ruined with numerous cars which were parked on the streets now reduced to rubble. Going as per civilians' claims, the number of casualties reported in Borodyanka may be higher than the other cities, including the capital city Kyiv and Bucha, as a result of the incessant attack. Ukraine's Presidential spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov had also stated that over 200 deaths are feared in the city.

Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian government is "really afraid of global anger" and hence is trying to hide the evidence of war crimes to avoid an international investigation. “It seems that the Russian leadership was really afraid that the global anger over what was seen in Bucha would be repeated after what was seen in other cities,” Zelenskyy said in his daily nighttime video address.