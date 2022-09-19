Russian Singer Pugacheva Decries Putin's War In Ukraine, Asks To Be Named ‘foreign Agent’

Alla Pugacheva, also known as ‘the queen of Soviet pop music’, denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine on Sunday. She claimed that the soldiers of the country were dying due to the war for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and transforming Russia into a global pariah.

The development comes after her husband was labelled a "foreign agent" on Friday after condemning Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Maxim Galkin, Alla Pugacheva’s husband had joined journalists, human rights activists and Kremlin opposition in being labelled a “foreign agent” last week for condemning the war.

Pugacheva asks to be added to the “foreign agents” list

The 73-year-old Soviet and then post-Soviet icon requested Russia to also classify her as a "foreign agent" after her husband Maxim Galkin, was included on the state's list following his opposition to the war’s purpose on September 16. The 46-year-old comedian had condemned Russian troops' alleged atrocities while maintaining that there could be no justification for Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing the Russian Ministry of Justice, Pugacheva told her 3 million+ Instagram followers that she stood in solidarity with her husband, whom she called “an honest and ethical person” and “a true and incorruptible Russian patriot”. Pugacheva further requested her followers to include her on the 'foreign agents' list of her “beloved country”.

Russia’s crackdown on dissent amid war in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February, Russia has cracked down on dissent and any condemnation of war efforts in Ukraine, by imposing fines for artists who make anti-war comments. State TV casts critics as traitors to the motherland.

According to Russia’s Foreign agent law, once registered, people are subject to additional audits and are obliged to mark all their publications with a disclaimer mentioning that they are being distributed by a "foreign agent". The law classifies a foreign agent as a person who received support from foreign entities and is engaged in political activities in Russia, purposefully gathering information on military, and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation or disseminating messages and materials for an unlimited number of people.

The law additionally states that a person classified as a 'foreign agent' cannot perform educational activities in state and municipal educational organizations, create information products for minors, take part in the government and municipal procurements of goods or receive state financial support, among various other restrictions.