In an exclusive Republic Media Network report amid the Russia-Ukraine war, famous Russian Singer Yulia Chicherina held a concert on Wednesday where hundreds of soldiers, who were taken into the service through the mobilisation of the anti-Ukraine government Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), were present. The singer wished them well for the war.

The concert was held near Mariupol, where there are Ukrainian troops. After her performance ended, some of the soldiers were seen clicking pictures with the singer. All these soldiers used to be civilians untill they were taken through the mobilisation.

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent debate on March 3

On the other hand, the UN Human Rights Council held its 49th session in Geneva on Wednesday. This comes as the second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to begin later on Wednesday. The Human Rights Council has also voted to hold an urgent debate on the situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from Russian aggression. States members of the Council are expected to take action on a draft resolution on March 3.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador Gennady Gatilov, who opposed the request, expressed dissatisfaction with a number of delegations' attempts to "reignite conflict in the Council." He argued that the request to review the matter as an urgent debate had little to do with the actual concerns about human rights in Ukraine. Following the intervention, Human Rights Council President Federico Villegas asked for a vote on Ukraine's appeal by all 47 members of the council. With 29 votes in favour, five against, and 13 abstentions, the urgent debate is all set to be held on Thursday (March 3) afternoon, UN News reported.

European Parliament passes resolution against Russia

On Tuesday, Members of the European Parliament voted on a resolution following the debate on the EU's responses to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and condemned in the strongest possible terms against the Russian Federation’s 'illegal, unprovoked and unjustified' military aggression against Ukraine. It asked Russia to 'immediately terminate all military activities in Ukraine, unconditionally withdraw all military and paramilitary forces and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

Image: Republic World