Russian Soldier Pleads Guilty To Killing Unarmed Ukrainian Civilian In War Crimes Trial

A 21-year-old Russian tank commander on Wednesday admitted to killing an unarmed civilian just a few days after the Moscow-Kyiv conflict began in late February.

Russian soldier

Image: AP


A 21-year-old Russian tank commander on Wednesday admitted to killing an unarmed civilian, a 62-year-old man just a few days after Moscow announced the ‘special’ operation in Ukraine. In the latest prominent development pertaining to the devastating Russia-Ukraine war, Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to taking the life of an old Ukrainian civilian in the first war crimes trial since the beginning of the conflict. 

Shishimarin could get life imprisonment for the alleged shooting of the 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in the northwestern Sumy region on February 28, just four days after the conflict began on February 24. The 21-year-old is a captured member of a Russian tank unit and he was prosecuted under a section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war. 

As per The Associated Press, the Ukrainian prosecutor Yaroslav Uschapivskyi said on Wednesday, “The ... accused Shishimarin fully admitted the guilt of the crime in accordance with all circumstances established during the pre-trial investigation and announced by the prosecution during the trial today.”

“(Shishimarin) was instructed (to shoot a civilian) by a person who wasn’t his direct commander or a person whose instructions he was obliged to follow,” Uschapivskyi added. “So it’s not correct to say that there was some sort of order.”

It is to note here that Shishimarin pleaded guilty to the war crimes in the first trial after Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova previously revealed that her office was readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offences that included bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting in Ukraine. However, it still remains unclear how many Russian suspects are captured by Ukrainian soldiers and how many would be tried in absentia. 

According to the report, Ukrainian prosecutors plan on continuing presenting evidence against Shishimarin following his guilty plea. The Wednesday trial of the 21-year-old Russian tank commander came as the Ukrainian authorities already claimed that they have “sufficient evidence” to prove Moscow’s war crimes in international courts, including the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Actions ‘wrongly qualified’: Shishimarin’s attorney

Shishimarin’s attorney, Victor Ovsyanikov on Wednesday noted that despite the guilty plea by the 21-year-old, he believed that the soldier’s actions were “wrongly qualified”. “He read the indictment and agreed with what was laid out there,” Ovsyanikov said. “But the man who doesn’t understand legal nuances or the rules on qualification of the articles, he can say ‘yes, that’s how it was.’ ... I have certain objections to what is laid out there.” Meanwhile, Venediktova’s office has already said that her office was looking into over 10,700 potential war crimes including more than 600 suspects ranging from Russian soldiers and government officials.  

Image: AP

 

