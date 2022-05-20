Russian Soldier Seeks Forgiveness From Slain Ukrainian Man's Widow In War Crimes Trial

A 21-year-old Russian soldier, who pleaded guilty to taking the life of a Ukrainian civilian, has requested the victim's widow to forgive him, according to AP. Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin admitted to killing a 62-year-old Ukrainian man civilian in the first war crimes trial since the beginning of the conflict on February 24. During the hearing, Shishimarin told the court that the officer thought that the Ukrainian man who was speaking on mobile could inform about their location to Ukrainian troops.

Vadim Shishimarin, a captured member of a Russian tank unit, urged the victim's widow who was present during the trial to forgive him. During the hearing, the victim's wife said that her husband, Oleksandr Shelipov had gone out to check what was happening when gunshots rang outside their home. After the shooting stopped, Kateryna Shelipova, Oleksandr Shelipov's wife went out and found her husband was shot dead outside their house, according to AP. Kateryna Shelipova told the court that the Russian soldier deserves a life sentence for killing her husband. However, she expressed willingness for his exchange as part of a prisoner swap with Russia for surrendered Ukrainian service personnel of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. The prosecutor has requested a life sentence for Shishimarin and the trial has been adjourned till Friday.

“I realise that you can’t forgive me, but I’m pleading you for forgiveness,” Vadim Shishimarin said as per AP.

During the hearing, Shishimarin said that he at first did not follow his immediate commanding officer's order to shoot the civilian. However, he insisted he had no other choice other than to obey the commanding officer's order. Victor Ovsyanikov, Shishimarin’s attorney, on Wednesday, 18 May, noted that despite the guilty plea by a 21-year-old Russian soldier, he believed the soldier’s actions were “wrongly qualified.” Shishimarin could get life imprisonment for the alleged shooting of the 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in the northwestern Sumy region on February 28, just four days after the conflict began on February 24.

Shishimarin pleaded guilty to killing civilian in Ukraine

It is to mention that Shishimarin pleaded guilty to killing a civilian in the first trial after Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova had previously announced that her office was preparing war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offences, including bombing civilian infrastructure, rape and killing civilians. It was not clear how many of the suspects were captured by Ukrainian armed forces and how many would go under trial in absentia. Earlier on May 13, Iryna Venediktova in a tweet said that they were looking into more than 11,000 cases of war crimes.

We have over 11000 ongoing cases of war crimes and already 40 suspects. I am confident that in the nearest future we will see other cases being transferred to courts and perpetrators appearing before judges. We will ensure that these cases are brought to their logical end. pic.twitter.com/xnkLC6G5vy — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) May 13, 2022

