Russian Soldiers Mobilised To War In Ukraine Demand Payment; 'We Are Risking Our Lives...'

More than 100 Russian draftees who were mobilised as soldiers to the war in Ukraine from Russia's Chuvashia region have overdue salaries and have not been paid the amount promised to them, the Gulagu.ru rights center and Serditaya (Angry) Chuvashia group says, according to a video statement published on Thursday, November 3. Men at the military training center in the city of Ulyanovsk, where they said they stood up to "fight for justice" with "their lives," have now been facing umpteen hardships due to lack of pay. They appealed to be paid in full the amount promised to them by the Russian Federation.

“We are risking our own lives, going to certain death for your safety and peaceful lives,” the draftees wrote in an appeal published by the Gulagu.net prisoner’s rights project.

'Sending us to war for pennies'

"Our state refuses to pay us 195,000 rubles ($3,150 per month) that were promised by our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin! Why should we then go and fight for the state, leaving our families without any support?" Another draftee says in the footage released. Scores of Russian men in military uniform were sitting on strike near their training centre in the Volga River city of Ulyanovsk so that their demands were heard. They have been requesting to be paid. Many hailed from the republic of Chuvashia, and other rural regions that depict they may not be financially empowered.

“They are sending us to war for pennies,” one of the mobilised men enlisted to fight in the war, complained. He added that he it felt like "being cheated here.”

Several men enlisted in the military to fight the ongoing dangerous war in Ukraine were promised a sum of 195,000 rubles ($3,170). But since being left unpaid, and witnessing financial distress, they are now protesting and refusing to fight in Ukraine "until they are paid." As they assembled, the Russian security forces appeared and broke up the gathering. The men later came out the following morning to ask for their pending salaries. "For whose sake, then, should we go to fight in the war," they asked, adding that if this is how they are treated by their own government. "Shall we leave our families without support?" they asked. The draftees demanded "justice" as they refused to participate in the special military operation. Sota news confirmed that the Russian men refused shooting exercises at the Ulyanovsk training center and that the centre's weapons storage rooms were left locked.

The Russian commander of the military training center, whose name has been withheld from being released to the public, meanwhile, appeared and dismissed the soldiers' concerns saying that these are protesting recruits who have baseless claims as no money was promised to them. Further, he justified the Russian government's actions by saying that the law was just very recently proposed and several aspects were "currently under discussion."

Some senior Russian military authorities claimed that the military recruits "started a riot" but were later "calmed down" by riot police and the National Guard. No riots were reported in the Russian state press. As President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilisation in Ukraine in late September, Kremlin's website said that Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment to mobilised and contract workers. The amount of the payment listed by the government on the website was 195,000 rubles. But several footages show the mobilised men complaining of the lack of food at the bases, and the dearth of equipment to fight in the war and the lack of proper conditions at the facilities where they were housed. Some Russian men are even complaining that they never served in the military or had combat training but were recruited anyway and sent to regions in the war zone. Russia's President had said in a national address that only Russians who served in the army and had combat experience would be mobilised to war.