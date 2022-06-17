Russian Spy Caught Seeking To Infiltrate ICC By Posing As An Intern, Says Netherlands

The Dutch intelligence service has uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to use a bogus identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is probing accusations of war crimes in Ukraine. Citing the officials, The Guardian reported that the 36-year-old Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov tried to spy in the court using the false identity of a Brazilian citizen. The intelligence officials alleged that the man is an agent of Russia’s Glavnoye Razvedyvatelnoye Upravlenie (GRU) military intelligence and had flown to the Netherlands in April intending to obtain important documents and evidence related to the war crimes. He posed as 33-year-old Viktor Muller Ferreira to enter the Netherlands.

Further, the officials said that the Russian spy agent was already under the surveillance of the Western intelligence officers and added when he arrived in the Netherlands to join the court as an intern, he was detained by Dutch immigration officials. Later, he was sent back to Brazil. According to the intelligence officials, if he had succeeded in his plan, he would have obtained access to the court’s email systems and possibly tampered with or destroyed the evidence the court officials stored on its servers. "It clearly shows us what the Russians are up to, trying to gain illegal access to the information within the ICC. We classify this as a high-level threat," the British English daily quoted Erik Akerboom, director general of the Dutch intelligence agency, as saying.

Russia's war crime in Ukraine

Russia started a brutal war against its neighbouring country Ukraine in February this year. Since then, it has killed more than 5,000 Ukrainians and injured over ten thousand. In April, authorities of Bucha and Irpin found mass graves of civilians killed by the Russian forces. The mass graves were found after they left the region situated nearly 60 km from the national capital, Kyiv. Scribes, who reported the incident, described that the hands of the maximum bodies were tied and the skulls were half-burnt, portraying the cruelty they had faced. The revelation sent shock waves across the globe, resulting in the countries to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close aides for the crimes committed in Ukraine.

Is it possible to prosecute the Russian President for his brutality in Ukraine?

While speaking to the Associated Press, Philippe Sands, professor at University College, London, said that it is very difficult to prosecute the Russian President and his close allies for war crimes or genocide. According to Sands, it is hard to prove that Putin and his inner circle committed war crimes even though more than 400 bodies were found in Bucha. "There’s a real risk you end up with trials of mid-level people in three years and the main people responsible for this horror – Putin, Lavrov, the minister of defence, the intelligence folks, the military folks and the financiers who are supporting it – will get off the hook," he told AP.

Image: AP/My Visa jobs