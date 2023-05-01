Russian Strikes Hit Rail Infrastructure In Pavlograd As Ukraine Preps For Counteroffensive

The Ukrainian military had prepared for a counteroffensive in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Region, but Russian forces launched strikes on the area's railroad infrastructure, as well as ammunition and fuel depots, said Vladimir Rogov, head of the 'We are Together with Russia' movement.

"The locals tell me about massive landings on railroad infrastructure and fuel and ammunition depots, which Ukrainian militants have accumulated for the counteroffensive," Rogov said on his Telegram channel.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military provided an update stating that Ukraine was hit by a new series of deadly missile attacks launched by Russia. The attacks reportedly targeted Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Pavlohrad in the east, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk region. Previously, the Ukrainian media reported explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk Region of Ukraine. The UNIAN news agency specified that explosions occurred in Pavlograd; an air raid alarm was declared in the region.

Russian forces also carried out "27 air strikes and fired 45 MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) shells at Ukrainian troops' positions and inhabited areas, resulting in deaths and injuries among the civilian population," the update said. The statement did not specify the number of civilians that had been killed or injured and where.

Earlier Monday, Kyiv officials reported that Russian missile attacks on the capital appeared to have been repelled by Ukraine's air defences. “Based on initial reports, all enemy missiles and drones were destroyed in Kyiv airspace by our air defence forces," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said in a statement.

“Currently, there have been no casualties reported among the civilian population or damage to residential buildings or infrastructure,” Popko said, adding the information was "being verified".

Ukraine shoots down 15 of 18 Russian cruise missiles

As per the statement by the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, on Monday, Ukraine's Air Defence Forces were able to intercept 15 out of the 18 Russian cruise missiles that were launched from the northwestern Russian Arctic and the Caspian Sea regions.

“At about 2:30 a.m, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using strategic aircraft -- there were nine Tu-95s from the area of Olenegorsk (Murmansk region) and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.