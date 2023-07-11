Russian Submarine Commander Stanislav Rzhitsky Gunned Down In Russia; Who Was Behind It?

Former Russian submarine commander, Stanislav Rzhitsky, who was behind the recent attacks on Kyiv, was shot to death on Monday while jogging. He was targeted by an unidentified assailant who has been tracking him on a popular running app, Russia's state-affiliated agencies reported. Rzhitsky was shot and killed in southern Russia, according to the Russian authorities. The 42-year-old had served as deputy head of the Krasnodar city administration’s mobilization department when he was killed on the morning of July 10.

A murder investigation was launched by the Russian authorities following the shooting. They say that Rzhitsky was gunned down during a morning run, and indicate that Ukraine may have a role in the incident.

Rzhitsky killed by 'unknown person'; suspects identified

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, has ordered the regional subordinate to convey the results of the investigation to the Kremlin bosses. Tass reported that Captain Rzhitsky was killed in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar by an “unknown person," adding that the suspects have been identified. The killers, said the paper, had used the popular app Strava to establish the whereabouts of the Russian submarine commander. The app is widely used in Russia by runners, cyclists, and athletes. On the day that he was targeted, Rzhitsky was tracked on the jogging circuits and his location in Krasnodar included the park, where he was shot.

Another Russian outlet Tsargrad, meanwhile, said that the perpetrator “planned the murder so carefully that the moment of the attack did not appear on any CCTV cameras.” “The killer waited in the park near the sports complex ‘Olympus,’ where Rzhitsky regularly made morning jogs. The man died on the spot, the shooter is on the run," it added. The Russian commander's routine also included cycling. He would head to the Sevastopol base in 2014 on a cycle where Russia’s Black Sea fleet is based, the app data revealed. In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence detailed the commander’s death but did not take any responsibility for the attack.

“The submariner was jogging in the ’30th Anniversary of Victory’ park in Krasnodar. Around 6 am, he was shot seven times with a Makarov pistol. As a result of the gunshot wounds, Rzhitsky died on the spot,” the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence statement read. “Due to heavy rain, the park was deserted, so there were no witnesses who could provide details or identify the attacker," it added. Rzhitsky commanded Russia’s Kilo-class submarine of the Black Sea fleet that could fire the Kalibr cruise missiles, as per the Russian outlets.