As Ukraine continues to put up a sturdy resistance against Russian forces, visuals of Russian fighter jets being mowed down by the Ukrainian army have emerged time and again. On Thursday, Republic TV accessed exclusive footage of a Russian Sukhoi jet that crashed near Borodyanka settlement in Bucha Raion in Kyiv Oblast in Ukraine. According to information gathered by Republic Media Network, the pilot of the supersonic Russian Sukhoi 34 fighter jet failed to escape the crash and was killed.

It is pertinent to mention that Borodyanka is the urban township that was recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops from Russian occupiers. The town has been turned into rubble after heavy Russian shelling of residential buildings. Drone footage shared by Ukrainian authorities showed the scale of destruction in the ill-fated residential settlement, once home to nearly 12,535 people.

Reporters of Republic TV reached the town to assess the aftermath of the war. Images and videos clearly show that the destruction in Borodyanka is the worst among all townships around Kyiv. Destroyed, burnt, and collapsed buildings, homes turned into rubble and cars twisted into the wreckage were common sights around the town. At the time of occupation, Russian troops stopped local residents to look for survivors in the wrecked buildings, witnesses told BBC.

#RepublicExclusive | Republic reports from Ukrainian city of Borodyanka, which has witnessed aggressive Russian shelling and airstrikes in the last few days



Tune in as our reporters bring you visuals close from the bomb site - https://t.co/Thcrx3LCZj pic.twitter.com/ko1cNpqUcQ — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

Situation in Borodyanka 'significantly more dreadful' than Bucha: Zelenskyy

Addressing the nation on day 44 of the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday reckoned that the situation in Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than in the nearby town of Bucha, where retreating Russian troops allegedly left behind a stream of dead bodies. According to Ukraine's Prosecutor-general Iryna Vendiktova, at least 410 bodies were found on the streets. Thirty out of 50 corpses showed visible signs of "extrajudicial killing."

During his late-night address to the people of the war-torn nation, Zelenskyy described that the intensity of damage and killings in Borodyanka has now "become clear" as the "work on dismantling the debris" began earlier this week. "It is much worse there...even more victims of the Russian occupiers," he stated. Borodyanka was one of the first cities that was captured by Russian forces and remained under relentless shelling by the occupied troops.

(Image: AP)