A pro-Russian tabloid, Khomsomolskaya Pravda, on Monday, first published then deleted a report claiming that 10,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine in the war. Citing the Russian Defence Ministry, the tabloid originally stated that at least 9,861 Russian soldiers have been reported dead in the war in Ukraine. However, the website, in a short while, deleted the article, later releasing a statement claiming that "it was hacked".

The initial numbers reported by the site also included a number of soldiers injured since the war began in late February. As many as 16,153 Russian troops were injured, the report said before it was removed. Notably, the numbers were much higher than the those broadcasted by Russian government officials.

The Russian government-led data has also remained highly contrasting to the death toll flagged by US Defence intelligence, that estimated casualties of Russian troops touched 7,000.

The article was published around 12:09 a.m. Moscow time and scrubbed within hours, after the staggering numbers of Russian troops casualties began to draw eyes on the internet, CNN reported after analysing the HTML code in the website. The original version of the story was also archived. Surprisingly, the number of deaths of Russian troops emerged despite the Kremlin going to extraordinary lengths to censor and reprimand criticism of the war.

'Fake insert' says pro-Kremlin website

Hours after the misleading death toll report, Khomsomolskaya Pravda, a pro-Kremlin website, released a public statement saying that the "access to administer surface was hacked". Further, it claimed that the glitch caused the "fake insert" into a previously published report. Despite noting, acknowledging and responding to the malicious information after about 21 hours, the website claimed that the "inaccurate data was immediately removed".

Russian attack on Ukraine 'essentially stalled': US

As the Russian war on Ukraine continues on day 27, Kyiv last Saturday claimed that "low morale and psychological condition" of Russian personnel led to an increased number of cases of "desertion and refusals" to take part in the war. Further, he also said that the situation and nature of Russian aggression "did not significantly change" in the last few days.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday also echoed the Ukrainian government's remarks, saying that the Russian military assault on Ukraine has "essentially stalled".

Speaking at CBS' Face of Nation, he also noted Ukraine's stiffer resistance against the invading forces that have led to the Russian army facing "personal losses" among many other things.

"The Ukrainians have continued to attrit his forces, and they've been very effective using the equipment that we provided them, and armor weapons and aircraft weapons. And again, significant resolve on the part of the Ukrainian people," Austin had said.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)