Russian Tank Attack In Eastern Donetsk Kills 4 Foreign Fighters From US, Canada & Sweden

Four foreign fighters, including two Americans, a Canadian, and a Swedish citizen were killed this week after a Russian tank opened fire on them during an hourslong battle at the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, the foreign fighters’ commander, confirmed to Politico.

According to the foreign fighters’ commander, the Americans killed were Luke “Skywalker” Lucyszyn and Bryan Young, alongside Emile-Antoine Roy-Sirois of Canada and Edvard Selander Patrignani of Sweden. Further informing, Miroshnichenko said that the fighters were working with the special operations force within the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their unit was based near Siversk, a town in eastern Donetsk oblast that has been the target of Russia’s attacks.

These foreign fighters were tasked to take up the firing positions and clear a ravine where Russian forces were working to cross a river. Notably, the fighters performed their task successfully, but at the end of the mission, they were ambushed by the Russian tanks, the commander said.

The US State Department spokesperson confirmed the deaths of the two Americans on Friday, but did not name them. But there was no immediate response from the Canadian and Swedish governments.

Attack on Odesa Port

Meanwhile, a day after Moscow and Kyiv agreed on a deal that would allow the resumption of important grain exports from Ukraine, Russian missile strikes on Saturday hit the Ukrainian port of Odesa, crushing every possibility for further engagement between the two countries.

In the nightly address to the nation on Saturday, Ukraine President Zelenskyy said that the Kalibr missiles have destroyed the very possibility of any settlements. He further claimed that Ukrainian forces had shot down two cruise missiles before the Russian troops hit the port region.

3 more killed in Ukraine

The Russian forces on Saturday fired a barrage of missiles at an airfield in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, as per AP. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces also launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied southern region. The attacks came hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals with the United Nations and Turkey that were intended to prevent the global food crisis.