Russian Teenager Under Arrest For Anti-war Social Media Post, Discrediting Russian Army

A 19-year-old girl in Russia is facing jail time for criticising the Ukraine war and donning an anti-Putin tattoo on one ankle, according to several reports. The girl, who hails from Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, was instructed to wear a tracking device as she was put under house arrest. Her social media posts created a stir as she openly slammed Russian invasion of Ukraine. Authorities arrested her for discrediting the Russian army and allegedly justifying "terrorism."

Added to state list of terrorists

Olesya Krivtsova was also designated as a threat, and added to the state list of terrorists and extremists that include ISIS, Taliban, al-Qaeda and other high profile terrorist organizations. Commenting on the Crimean bridge blast, the girl who is a student at the Northern (Arctic) Federal University in the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk, slammed Russia's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine. She is also facing criminal charges for a repost of an anti-war piece on Russian social network VK on a students chat group. She was kept under house arrest at her mother's apartment in Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk. Russia has charged an estimated 61 people since the start of the Ukriane's invasion in February, 2022, according to the human rights monitor OVD-Info.

Natalya Krivtsova, Krivtsova's mother, told CNN that the Russian government is trying to silence the anti-war dissent, and the arrest was an intimidation in order to signal people to keep their views to themselves. “We live in the Arkhangelsk region and this is a vast region but too remote from the center. There are no more protests in Arkhangelsk, so they are trying to strangle everything that is left at its early stage,” she noted in a statement to the broadcaster. Many prominent officials in Russia mocked the teenage girl for insulting the armed forces and suggested that she, instead, be sent on the frontlines to fight the war. Head of the Communist Party, Alexander Novikov, on state television asserted that the girl was a "fool who should be sent to the eastern Donbass region so that she could look into the eyes of the military Arkhangelsk battalion." In May, last year, she was charged similarly for distributing anti-war posters that slammed Russian armed forces for Kyiv's invasion.