As Russia and Ukraine forces continue to fight eye-to-eye on day 31 of the all-out war, Kyiv regional state administration Oleksandr Pavliuk on Saturday claimed that the invading forces have kidnapped the mayor of Slavutych. Taking to Telegram, Pavulik also informed that Russian troops have occupied a hospital in the area and abducted mayor Yuri Fomichiv.

It is to be mentioned that Slavutych is the residential area of the staffers of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It is located outside the Exclusion Zone that was established around the nuclear power plant (NPP) after the 1986 accident.

While thousands of people have lost their lives in the ongoing war, Russian troops have also restricted the movement of citizens, detained them, and caused enforced disappearances. The United Nations has identified at least 36 such detention cases, where families were left in the dark about the fate of the detained. Russian struggle to assert control over today the Ukrainian territories has led to manifold increase in such arbitrary detentions, kidnappings and hostage-taking of government officials, regional heads, journalists, and children.

Russian abduct two Ukrainian officials

Prior to the current situation, Russian invaders kidnapped Beryslav mayor Oleksandr Shapovalov along with a local activist in Kherson on March 19. Shapovalov, however, was allowed to make phone calls to assure his family that he was well, Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Hennadii Lahuta said in a telegram post.

Russian forces had also detained the head of the Tsyrkuny village near Kyiv, Mykola Sikalenko. The village head was taken away towards an adjoining village Lyptsi. The chain of kidnappings began on March 11, when Russians first abducted Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov. He was held hostage for a week before being released.

On-duty staff at Chernobyl 'not rotated' since Mar 21

In the wake of intensified Russian attacks, on-duty operating staff at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl has not been rotated since March 21, Ukraine on Friday informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In a statement to the UN nuclear watchdog, Kyiv also flagged that due to the escalated shelling and gunfights in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, there is no update on when the next change of staff at the nuclear disaster site is due. Bombardments along with the checkpoints near the city of Slavutych, where most staff live, "prevented them from travelling to and fro," the statement to IAEA added. Notably, the current staff shift arrived at the NPP on 20-21 March to replace personnel who had been there since Russian forces took control of the site on February 24.

Image: AP