Russian Troops Accused Of Using White Phosphorus Bombs In Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Report

As the brutal war continues to escalate, Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russian troops of using white phosphorus bombs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The regional military administration spokesperson Ivan Ariefiev confirmed this stating that no casualties were reported, as per the Kyiv Independent. As per the Geneva Conventions, using such bombs against civilians is strictly prohibited. The Geneva Conventions are a set of four treaties and three protocols that define international legal norms for humanitarian treatment in times of war.

Even the last month too, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian forces for using phosphorus bombs against civilians. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the accusation stating that Russia never "violated international conventions." Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Viktor Medvedchuk, a fugitive Ukrainian oligarch and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was apprehended by Ukrainian authorities. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he was apprehended in a special operation undertaken by the country's SBU secret agency.

19,890 Russian soldiers killed since invasion: Ukraine

According to Ukraine's latest operational report released on Wednesday, at least 19,890 Russian troops have been killed since the conflict began on February 24. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a detailed list of preliminary estimates of Russian combat losses on their official Facebook page. In addition, Ukraine's Armed Forces have also claimed to have intercepted at least 132 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that at least 1,026 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, which is under siege.

Russian forces are 'regrouping' in the eastern region: Ukraine

Last week, Ukraine's Chief of Defense Intelligence also claimed that Russian forces are "regrouping" in the eastern region and intend to march towards Kharkiv city. Major General Kyrylo Budanov stated that invaders are regrouping towards Ukraine's Izium city and moving through Belgorod. The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence chief further claimed that the Russian troops will also aim to destroy Mariupol first, and then might make an attempt to advance towards Kyiv - the capital city.