Russian Troops Advance Into Ukraine's Mariupol City As War Continues To Escalate On Day 14

Amid the ongoing war, Republic has assessed yet another video wherein Russian forces are seen advancing towards Ukraine's Mariupol on Wednesday. Continuous and intense fighting is being reported from the city between the forces of both countries as the war enters its fourteenth day. In the video, the Ukrainian army is seen keeping a close watch on the movement and destroying them with Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) and Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPG). The aerial view also showed the Russian troops moving in Mariupol. As per reports, Mariupol city has been totally cut off from the rest of the country, and residents are devoid of water, electricity, heating and other basic essentials.

On Monday, March 7, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine's Azov Battalion, a paramilitary force that is now part of Ukrainian security services, of holding civilians captive in Mariupol as "human shields" and not allowing them to go through humanitarian corridors. However, Mariupol’s city council claimed that civilian convoys could not exit the warzones because of continued attack by the Russian forces. "Taking people out in such conditions is exceedingly dangerous," the city council claimed in a statement.

The humanitarian situation in Mariupol is 'catastrophic': Ukrainian official

In a statement, the emergency coordinator for 'Doctors Without Borders' in Ukraine stated that Russian forces had launched significant attacks in Mariupol, and humanitarian corridors have been unable to assist residents to escape from areas of violent warfare. Meanwhile, another official cautioned that the humanitarian situation in the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol is "catastrophic" and that residents must be evacuated as soon as possible. Notably, the city has been under siege by Russian soldiers since last week.

Russia-Ukraine war

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. Last month on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region which subsequently extended across the country. Meanwhile, the two countries have also held three rounds of peace negotiations so far, but they have failed to yield desired results as the war continues to escalate.

Image: Republic World