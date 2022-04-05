Russian Troops Are Preparing To Seize Kharkiv, Says Ukraine Defense Ministry Intelligence

Invading Russian troops are preparing to seize Kharkiv and attack Ukrainian troops in the joint forces operation zone, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said on Monday, April 4. Delivering a press briefing on the ‘Operational’ situation, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the main focus for the Russian soldiers “is to prepare for the resumption of offensive operations to surround the Ukrainian army and seize the city of Kharkiv.”

Motuzianyk informed that the Russian troops have been assembling in the western and southern military districts in the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk operational districts. Ukraine’s defense ministry outlined the combat strategy of the Russian troops, saying that they are headed towards the military districts and have mobilized the reserve units.

“Russian army is also establishing routes for troop logistics, creating stocks of ammunition, missiles, and fuel, and preparing medical facilities to receive a large number of wounded soldiers,” Ukraine’s Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said. According to Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces intelligence, Russian troops have failed to encircle the city of Kyiv and hence have retreated towards the east, unable to capture the city of Chernihiv due to fierce resistance by the Ukrainian soldiers.

“[Russia] will try to resume offensive operations in the direction of the cities of Brovary and Boryspil in order to block the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv, from the east,” the intelligence report released by Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces read. It further stated that the Russian troops are attempting to surround and block the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv by striking civilian infrastructure. The repositioning of the Russian troop units is due to “the loss of more than 50% of the personnel” Ukraine’s armed forces have claimed, adding that Russia is trying to replenish the combat soldiers' losses and is relocating reserve units.

Ukraine Army claims to have destroyed warship ‘Saratov’ on the occupied Berdyansk port, as well as other ships ‘Caesar Kunikov’ and ‘Novocherkassk’ also sustained heavy damage. Russians have been unable to capture Popasna, Rubizhne, and Mariupol. A pentagon report also claims that Russian troops have been running out of precision-guided munitions and are relying on dumb bombs and artillery.