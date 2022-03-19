Russian troops have recently captured Dmytro Vasylyev, the secretary to the city council of Nova Kakhovka. The city which is located in Kherson Oblast's southern region has been under Russian control for several days. Further, in a nearby jail facility, Dmytro Vasylyev is now being investigated by Russians. According to The Kyiv Independent, the secretary’s wife revealed that Russian soldiers have tortured him in order to force him to publicly accept the Russian takeover.

Further, the abduction came after a Ukrainian official informed that Viktor Tereshchenko, the mayor of the Velykoburlutska town in Ukraine's northeastern district of Kharkiv, has been freed. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration had claimed on Thursday that Russian soldiers have "captured" Tereshchenko from his workplace, CNN reported.

Russian troops release mayor of Velykoburlutska

According to a video message from Syniehubov, the Ukrainian official said, “The enemy's released Viktor Tereshchenko...I have just spoken to him.” He went on to say that Tereshchenko is being treated in a hospital. While talking about him, Syniehubov said, “He is a good man who stands firm and sticks up for his community, his residents, his electorate. Once again this only proves that the enemy shall not prevail and no one will surrender an inch of our land to the enemy", CNN reported.

Syniehubov further added that as Russian soldiers prevented help from being delivered along the evacuation corridors, local leaders have established logistical relief centres in surrounding towns that needed it the most.

Meanwhile, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, was also released on Tuesday as part of a prisoner swap with Russian forces.

The mayor of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, said Anton Gerashchenko



According to him, Fyodorov refused to cooperate with the Russian military occupying the city. He was detained at the city crisis center, where he was in charge of the city's life support. pic.twitter.com/mCzfCzDWzQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Furthermore, Ukraine has reported that Russian soldiers have abducted a number of mayors since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24. The most recent incident occurred on March 16, when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Skadovsk Mayor Oleksandr Yakovlyev and his deputy Yurii Palyukh had been seized by the Russian military. Previously, the mayors of Melitlopol and Dniprorudne in the Vasylivka district of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region had been kidnapped by the Kremlin's forces.

