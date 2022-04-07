Russian troops have "completely withdrawn" from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, stated Pentagon on Wednesday. The development evidently proved that the Russian military has abandoned its stalled push towards the heart of Ukraine and possibly shifted its aggression to eastern Ukraine, a senior US Defence official told reporters. The retreating troops, comprising about 40,000 soldiers, are now expected to regroup in Belarus and Russia, the official added, as quoted by the New York Times.

"We are not showing Russian forces in or around Kyiv or to the north of Kyiv and we're not showing Russian forces in or around Chernihiv," the Pentagon official stated, as quoted by The Hill. He added that the US intelligence has observed that the "Russians have moved from the north into Belarus and to Russia for refit and resupply" of which there is a credible indication.

In late March, Putin's aides confirmed that Moscow has now shifted focus from the so-called "first phase" of the plan, which was to topple Kyiv. The offensive is now centered on the "liberation" of the Donetsk and Luhansk region, collectively known as Donbass. The current update comes after an Institute for the Study of War think tank on Monday estimated that the Russian units arrayed near Kyiv had "largely completed withdrawal" by Tuesday.

Retreating troops leave behind trail of 'massacre' in battle-scarred Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities last Sunday claimed that Russian troops carried out a "massacre" in Bucha. Images and videos of corpses, allegedly shot dead by Russian invaders, lying on streets with hands tied, shoved in mass graves and yards surfaced on the internet.

At least 410 bodies of civilians have been discovered on the streets, yards, and mass graves after Ukrainian troops regained control of Bucha town, Ukraine Prosecutor-General Iryna Vendiktova said. Taras Shapravskyi, deputy mayor of Bucha, stated that 50 of some 300 bodies recovered were the victims of extrajudicial killings. Videos and images of streets strewn with corpses, and hastily dug graves emerged, triggering global outrage among leaders and human rights activists, including the apex human rights body- UN Human Rights Council. "These are war crimes and it will be recognised by the world as genocide," Zelenskyy had said. However, Russia has vehemently denied its role in the Bucha killings, claiming that invading troops had moved out of town much before Ukrainian authorities entered.

However, Kremlin has categorically denied all the allegations of "genocide" carried out in Bucha. The Kremlin retorted to the accusations saying it has "empirical evidence" which proves that the graves and corpses have been "staged" by Ukraine to tarnish the Kremlin's image.

(Image: AP)