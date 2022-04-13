Russian Troops Fire At Railway Station In Central Ukraine Amid War; No Casualties Reported

Amidst the ongoing military conflict in Europe, Russian soldiers intensified their aggression by firing upon a railway station in central Ukraine. Oleksandr Kamyshin, CEO of the state-owned Ukrainian railways Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed the shelling at the railway station, Hromadske reported. No casualty was reported during the shelling at the railway station in Ukraine. The shelling at the railway station comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for the second month with no signs of it subsiding anytime soon.

The Ukrzaliznytsia had announced the change in routes and schedules for 17 passenger trains, as per the Hromadske report. Oleksandr Kamyshin stated that the firing at the railway station led to delays in trains, adding that the longest delay was 7 hours 23 minutes. Notably, the Ukrainian railway authorities had scheduled 13 additional evacuation flights for people of the eastern regions of Ukraine on April 13.

Ukraine claims more than 720 killed in Bucha

The Ukraine Interior Ministry has claimed that more than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs that were previously occupied by Russian armed forces, reported AP. The Interior Ministry further claimed that over 200 people have been deemed missing. The Mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk stated that the dead bodies count of the civilians slain in the northwestern city of Bucha has reached 403 and added that the number could rise. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the armed forces of Russia will continue with their military offensive in Ukraine until they do not succeed in the goals, as per the AP report. He further stated that the Russian forces were carrying out the operation according to the plan.

Ukraine accuses Russian soldiers of using mobile crematoriums

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that Russian authorities have ordered the troops to destroy the evidence of the crimes of the army in Ukraine. The ministry claimed that after several reports regarding the genocide of the Ukrainian people have emerged, Russian troops have started making use of mobile crematoriums in Ukraine. According to the ministry, 13 mobile crematoriums have been recorded to clean the streets from the bodies of people in Mariupol. The Ukrainian authorities had recorded the work of the mobile crematorium of Russia in Luhansk's Novoaydar region. The ministry added that the Russian armed forces also use mobile crematoriums to destroy the bodies of Russian soldiers in a bid to hide the real number of troops killed in the attack.

Inputs from AP