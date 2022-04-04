With Russia redrawing its strategy on the unabated war in Ukraine, the incessant attacks on the war-torn country’s southern and eastern cities have increased. The invading Russian troops reportedly carried out airstrikes in the port city Mykolaiv in the cloak of the night on Sunday. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, several bombs and missiles were shelled in southern Ukraine.

Invading Russian forces shelled missiles on Ukraine’s biggest port city Odesa and its neighbouring city Mykolaiv overnight yesterday. As per the Ukrainian officials, one person was killed, and 14 were wounded in the shellings. Moreover, seven people were killed, and another twenty were injured in the airstrikes that had struck Ochakiv, another city in southern Ukraine.



The prosecutor general’s office informed that a total of 8 people were killed in the air attacks that had pounded southern Ukraine on the intervening night of April 3. Mykolaiv, a strategically vital city on the road to Odesa, Ukraine's largest port, has endured weeks of the Russian attack.

The growing accumulation of the Russian forces in the southern ports is evident from their diverted focus on occupying the strategic ports that connect Ukraine with the Black Sea. Incessant airstrikes on Odessa, Mariupol and Mykolaiv give some weight to the reports suggesting that the Kremlin wants to seize control of the port cities and wants to build a land corridor connecting annexed Crimea and Ukraine to dominate the trade via the Black Sea.

Ukraine calls killings in Bucha 'deliberate massacre'

Earlier, Ukrainian officials blamed Russia for orchestrating a ‘deliberate massacre’ in Bucha city near the capital Kyiv. Ukraine’s foreign minister Dymytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 03, highlighted the tragedies caused by retreating Russian forces in Bucha city near Kyiv. The grisly visuals shared by Kuleba depicted the scale of destruction witnessed by the people of the region. As per Ukrainian officials, over 300 dead bodies of residents of Bucha were found piled up on each other in a mass grave.

The Bucha Mayor had also confirmed that at least 22 bodies of young men and women were found scattered on the streets in the city, including the body of a 14-year-old, as the Russian troops pulled out from the region.

The scary visuals of the dilapidated region also brought some inhumane and vicious scenarios of war in front of the world. Among the dead was a man whose hands and legs were tied when he was shot from behind. A Ukrainian passport was found laid open beside his corpse. Dead bodies of naked women were also discovered covered with carpets on the roadsides.

Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions NOW:



-Oil, gas, coal embargo

-Close all ports to Russian vessels and goods

-Disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT pic.twitter.com/oZkCAETCQp — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022

Image: AP