Russian Troops Forced To Fight With ‘shovels’ In Ukraine Amid Ammo Shortage, Says UK Intel

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with Russian soldiers being relentless in their pursuit of attacking key Ukrainian territories, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Monday that Russian troops are being ordered to fight against the Ukrainian troops with only "firearms and shovels."

The British Defense Ministry explained that Russian reserve forces were ordered to "assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only firearms and shovels" last month.

Are Russian troops facing any arms shortage?

During the briefing, the UK Defense Ministry said, "The shovels are likely entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat." The shovels were used by special forces during the Soviet Era in close-quarters combat. The MPL-50 as a weapon had been "mythologised" in Russia, the ministry said. Notably, the hand-to-hand combat in Russia and Ukraine was due to a shortage of ammunition and troops and a failing number of weapons, the ministry noted.

"Recent evidence suggests an increase in close combat in Ukraine. This is probably a rescue of the Russian commander continuing to sit on offensive action largely consisting of dismounted infantry, with less support from artillery fire because Russia is short of munitions," said the intelligence update by the UK defence department.

The British defence department further stressed on the Russian troop's health condition as a reservist said that they were not ready for the war and were suffering from "physical or psychological" health conditions. In the previous intelligence report, the UK MoD highlighted the fighting ability and morale of Russian troops and claimed that they were asked to fight despite having "serious, chronic health conditions."

If reports are to be believed, it is said that Russia is negotiating with China to get weapons to continue its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Notably, the western nations have repeatedly dissuaded China from providing any kind of military assistance to Moscow. Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, between 60,000 and 70,000 Russian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield, said the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Image: AP