Russian Troops Haven't Been Able To Fully Takeover Mariupol Due To Resourcing Problems: UK

Despite besieging the port city of Mariupol for over 10 weeks now, Russian troops have not been able to completely take control as they demonstrate significant resourcing problems, British Intelligence has said. In its latest report, the UK Ministry of Defence said that unsuccessful attempts to take control over Mariupol have caused humongous losses to Putin’s troops. Mariupol-Ukraine's largest port on the Sea of Azov-was one of the first cities to bear the wrath of Russian military aggression. In the latest update, Kyiv confirmed that all the residents and troops trapped have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry also asserted that the Kremlin has used a lot of “auxiliary personnel” in the bid to thwart Ukrainian resistance. Russian forces included the deployment of “Chechen forces, likely concentrated of several thousand fighters primarily concentrated in the Mariupol and Luhansk sectors”. The battalions, as per the report, consist of both individual volunteer and National Guard Units.

"The combat deployment of such disparate personnel demonstrates Russia’s significant resourcing problems in Ukriane and is likely contributing to a disunited command which continues to hamper Russia’s operations," the report concluded.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 May 2022



Russia loss 15% of its troops

This comes as European Union (EU) top diplomat Josep Borrell asserted that if statistics and reports are true, the Russian army has suffered “impressive losses” while invading Ukraine. With Kyiv putting forward unprecedented resistance, Putin’s forces pull all stops to salvage their so-called military operation. On Tuesday, Borrell asserted that it was a “world record” for any army to suffer as many losses as Russia.

"I wouldn't dare to make a hypothesis about how long Russia can resist... If it is true that Russia has lost 15% of their troops since the beginning of the war, this is a world record of the losses of an army invading a country," the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers. The Russia-Ukraine war has now continued for the 12th week with the Ukrainian military claiming to have killed as many as 27,000 troops since the war started. Attacks and combat have continued in Ukraine's south and east. Notably, Putin’s forces have also continued to shell western cities including Ukraine's cultural capital of Lviv, in a bid to cut off western supplies.

