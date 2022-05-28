Russian Troops 'likely' Captured Most Of Ukraine's Lyman As Part Of Donbas Offensive: UK

Russian troops have 'likely' captured most of the town of Lyman, in Ukraine's north Donetsk Oblast, the British Defence Ministry said in its latest report. As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over three months, British intelligence said that the capture was likely part of Russia’s next stage of the Donbas offensive. Lyman, located in Donetsk, is strategically significant given the fact that it houses a major railway junction as well critical rail and road bridges. Earlier this week, the head of separatist-held Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin, expressed the possibility of holding a referendum if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops manage to capture the region.

“For now, Russia’s main effort likely remains 40km east, around Sieverodonetsk pocket, but a bridgehead near Lyman would give Russia an advantage in the potential next phase of Donbass offensive when it will likely seek to advance on key cities in Donetsk oblast," UK MoD said.

Donbas will be Ukrainian again: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised that Donbas will be “Ukrainian again” as Russian troops press ahead for their so-called liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In his nightly address on Friday, the Ukrainian president asserted that the whole region of Donbas belonged to his administration, including the cities claimed by the invaders. Notably, a British intelligence's recent report said that Putin’s troops were bolstering attacks on strategically located Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

In his address to the nation, Zelenskyy said that the situation in Donbas is “difficult”, adding that due to this the Russians concentrated maximum reserves and artillery in Donetsk and Luhansk. However, Zelenskyy asserted that his troops were doing everything to protect every inch of the region and that Donbas would soon be ‘Ukrainian’.

“If the occupiers think that Lyman and Severpdpnetsk will be theirs, they are wrong. Donbas will be Ukrainian. Because this is us, this is our essence. And even if Russia brings destruction and suffering everywhere there and there will be no alternative to our Ukrainian flags there. As always, I signed a decree today to award our military," the Ukrainian president said.

