Russian Troops Made 'greater Advances' In Last Week Compared To Entire May In Ukraine: ISW

Amid the ongoing raging war in Eastern Europe, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, claimed that Russian troops made "greater advances" in the past week alone than throughout the remainder of May. However, in its latest report, it also stated that these advances are largely slow, limited to smaller objectives than Russia intended, and continue to face Ukrainian resistance. It further stated that senior Kremlin officials have also publicly admitted that Russia's offensive in Ukraine is proceeding slower than anticipated and that they are scrambling for justifications.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the military operations in Ukraine are moving slowly because Russian forces want a smooth evacuation of civilians. However, the Ukrainian administration has time and again claimed that Russian troops have consistently blocked humanitarian evacuation routes and targeted civilians. Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, declared that the Russian operation's ultimate goal is to ensure that "Nazism is fully eradicated," or else, it would pave way for far greater destruction in future.

Russia may face prolonged urban battle if it captures Ukraine's key eastern cities: ISW

The ISW further stated that if Russian forces successfully encircle Severodonetsk and other key cities in Ukraine's eastern area, they will very certainly face a prolonged urban battle. It further warned that Russian forces are likely to launch a ground offensive on or around Severodonetsk in the coming days. According to the ISW, the relative effectiveness of Russian operations in this area, along with their failure to advance from Izyum indicate that they may be abandoning the Izyum axis.

Ukraine rejects any ceasefire deal involving ceding territory to Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its third month. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have stated that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine's chief negotiator in the halted peace negotiations between the two warring countries, declared that any concession to Russia would be nothing but a postponed conflict. "Ukraine trades neither its sovereignty nor territories and Ukrainians living on them," he further added.

