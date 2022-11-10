Russian Troops Mining Kherson To Turn It Into 'city Of Death', Claims Ukrainian Official

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated, with Russian forces being relentless in their pursuit of invading Ukrainian territory, it has come to the fore that Kremlin troops are booby-trapping the city of Kherson. Mykhailo Podolyak, who is the adviser to the head of the office of Ukraine’s President, has claimed that Russian troops are trying to turn the Kherson region into a "city of death". Taking to Twitter, he wrote that Russia "wants to turn Kherson into a "city of death" and further stated that the Russian military is mining everything they can.

"Russian soldiers mine everything they can, apartments, sewers, and that artillery on the left bank of the Dnipro river plan to turn the city into ruins. This is what Russian world looks like: came, robbed, celebrated, killed witnesses, left ruins and left," he claimed.

Russia mining Kherson to turn it into 'city of death', says Ukrainian official

Earlier in the day, Podolyak on Twitter accused Russian troops of deploying their reserve forces in Kherson despite the top Russian commander's announcement that Kremlin troops had left the city. He said Ukraine sees no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. "Actions speak louder than words. We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. A part of the ru-group is preserved in the city, and additional reserves are charged to the region," he said, adding that Ukraine "is liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged TV statements."

This development comes as Ukrainian troops claimed in a video clip that they regained the southern town of Snihurivka from Russian troops. Notably, Snihurivka town, which is part of the Mykolaiv region, has been under Russian control since the beginning of the war.

'Russian generals are begging for a break': Kremlin troops exhausted fighting against Ukrainian troops, says Kyiv official

In a series of tweets, the advisor to Ukraine's President said that it is clear why Russia is in need of negotiation and war freezing. He said Russian generals are begging for a break and their soldiers are now exhausted and Kremlin does not want to look like a complete loser. However, Ukraine will continue to liberate its territories from Russians, he added.

"It is clear why Russia needs "negotiations" and "war freezing": generals are begging for a break for an exhausted army, and Kremlin wants at least some territorial "victories" to do not look like complete losers. But why Ukraine needs this? We continue to liberate our territories," he tweeted.

Image: AP