Russian Troops Obliterate 4 Fuel Storage Bases In Ukraine, Strikes Down 5 UAVs

Amidst the relentless ravaging war, the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday claimed its forces obliterated at least four Ukrainian fuel storage bases. According to the ministry, oil storages facilities were located in the districts namely-- Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chuguev. Apart from targeting the oil bases, the ministry claimed it has shot down at least five Ukrainian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the DPR troops units completely cleared the settlement of Sladkoe from the nationalists. It also asserted that operational and tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit at least 29 military facilities based out of Ukraine.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after Russian troops had destroyed Ukraine's last large fuel base in the suburbs of Kyiv and a training base of foreign mercenaries. At that time, the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated that the fuel base in the Kalinovka settlement was hit with sea-based high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles. It is pertinent to note that Russian troops have intensified their attacks on oil storage facilities in recent weeks.

Russian troops target oil depot in Novomoskovsky

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Putin's troops advanced their attack by targeting an oil depot in Novomoskovsky, leading to a massive fire. However, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries post the fire breakout. Visuals that emerged from the region depicted emergency services officials attempting to douse the fire, which broke out as an aftermath of the intense shelling by the Russian forces. Notably, Novomoskovsky is a city in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians and thousands of Ukrainian troops. The Russian invasion further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard' within 43 days of the war. After the discovery of the Bucha genocide, the West and Europe echoed for tougher action against the "war criminals".

Image: AP