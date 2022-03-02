Russian Troops Seize Control Of Ukraine's Kherson City; Close In On Kharkiv And Kyiv

Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the southern city of Kherson in Ukraine, the RIA agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian defense ministry. In a photo tweeted by BNO News, a huge convoy of Russian troops could be seen in Kherson city, located just above Crimea.

The Governor of Ukraine's Kherson almost confirmed that the city is completely surrounded by Russians. The country's Defence Ministry however stated that civilian infrastructure and essential supplies remain unaffected, with the Kherson city’s government and Russian military in talks to ensure order and public safety.

The development comes a day after Russian troops were seen advancing towards the Kherson center. Ukraine has claimed that although Russian forces have moved into the center of Kherson in the south, overall gains across axes have been limited in the past 24 hours.

The latest Intelligence update by Ministry of Defence stated that heavy Russian artillery and airstrikes have continues to target built-up areas over the past 24 hours, primarily focused on cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv. "The number of civilians displaced and forced to flee Putin's invasion has reportedly passed 6,60,000" it added.

Meanwhile, Russia has also claimed responsibility for Kyiv's TV tower attack that killed 5 civilians. Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed strikes on what it claims as part of Ukraine’s psyops infrastructure, including a TV tower in Kyiv. Visuals of the explosion showed a cruise missile striking the TV tower in Dorogozhychi causing a massive explosion and a deafening sound, followed by thick clouds of smoke and air raid sirens.

Russian airborne forces land in Kharkiv

Earlier today, the Ukrainian army claimed that Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as the war between both countries enters its seventh day. "Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv and attacked a hospital. Invaders and Ukrainians are currently engaged in a fight," the army said in a statement on Telegram.

Kharkiv is a predominantly Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, with a population of approximately 1.4 million people. The city has been a target for the Russian military ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine.