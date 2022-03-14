As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated, it's been confirmed that the Russian troops shelled a high-rise building as well as the Antonov Serial Production Plant, an aircraft manufacturing company, in Kyiv. The Russian government has often claimed that its forces are not targeting the residential buildings, however, ground reports present different pictures altogether.

The Ukrainian administration claimed that at least 2 people have died and seven others are injured as a result of the attack. They further stated that as many as 70 people have been evacuated from the sites of the explosions, and firefighters, medics as well as other services are working at the sites. This comes ahead of the scheduled fourth round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Monday.

According to the head of the Kyiv region, Russian soldiers unleashed artillery strikes on suburbs northwest of Kyiv overnight, and also targeted points in the eastern part of the city. Regional administration leader Oleksiy Kuleba claimed that a town councillor for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in combat there.

He also stated about the airstrikes on the northwest settlements of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel, which have experienced some of the worst assaults in the last few days, the Associated Press (AP) reported. On Monday morning, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces claimed that despite expanding bombings on the west of Ukraine, Russian troops had not made considerable advances in the last 24 hours.

⚡In #Kyiv, the russian occupiers fired a high-rise building and the @AntonovCompany Serial Production Plant.

According to preliminary data, two people died, 7 have injuries of varying severity.

About 70 people were evacuated.#ClosetheSkyoverUkraine#StopPutin #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/qobWiRkBAi — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 14, 2022

Ukraine forces target Russian bases

The general staff of Ukraine also said in a statement that Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian bases and their logistical capabilities. Russian soldiers, according to the general staff, have set up firing positions and military equipment in churches and other civilian properties to prevent Ukrainian forces from firing back. As per the AP report, an artillery strike hit a nine-story apartment building in northern Kyiv's Obolonsky district on Monday morning, however, no casualties were reported.

Ukraine seeks additional support from the UK, Czech Republic

Meanwhile, on Sunday, March 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephonic conversations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in an attempt to rally additional support to fight against Russia.

During the call, the three leaders discussed the civilian resistance to the ongoing invasion as well as Russian troops' "criminal attacks" on Ukrainian citizens. It is worth mentioning here that the talks came a day after the Ukrainian defence ministry reported seven causalities in an attack conducted by Russians on a convoy evacuating women and children.

Image: AP/Twitter/@ua_parliament