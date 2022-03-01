Ukraine's authorities reported on Tuesday that Russian shelling had targeted the city centre of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv. The regional administration building in Kharkiv's centre, along with residential buildings, came under intense Russian bombardment on Tuesday, according to Oleh Sinehubov, the Kharkiv regional administration chief. In a video posted on social media, he claimed that Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles at Kharkiv, but the city's defence held.

"Such attacks are the genocide of the Ukrainian people, a war crime against the civilian population!" he declared.

Ukrainian troops, he added, are fending off Russian attempts to move on the 1.4 million-person city. A big explosion near the towering Soviet-era administration building on Kharkiv's centre plaza struck many cars parked in front of it, shattering windows but leaving the structure substantially intact, according to videos uploaded on Ukrainian social networks and media.

Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles.



Earlier today, several news outlets claimed that the Russian military launched three missile strikes on Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, killing at least nine people and wounded 37 others, in what appeared to be a shift in Moscow's tactics to target residential areas. According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, three children were killed, according to The Guardian.

According to him, four people were killed when they emerged from a shelter looking for water, and a family of two parents and three children was burned alive in their car. According to the Elysee Palace, the attack occurred despite a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Putin said he was willing to commit to ending attacks on civilians and civil infrastructure while peace talks in Belarus were ongoing.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs' Minister, Dmytro Kuleba posted a video on Twitter, saying, "Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY!"

Russia-Ukraine war

Moreover, according to Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine's former defence minister, Russia is currently using multiple rocket launcher systems to attack civilian infrastructure, the Associated Press reported. Grad assaults were taking place in Kyiv and Mariupol, he warned, amid Kremlin discontent over the lack of a military breakthrough.

In addition, there was a brief respite elsewhere in Ukraine, with supermarkets reopening and residents being allowed out of bomb shelters and houses for the first time since a curfew was imposed on Saturday. Despite a slow start to its five-day military offensive and stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia was closing in on its strategic goal of capturing the 150-mile stretch of the Sea of Azov between the Crimean peninsula and Mariupol.

