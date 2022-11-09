Russian Troops Slam Generals Over ‘incomprehensible Battle’ In Donetsk After Huge Losses

In a stern letter sent from the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war to a regional governor, the Russian troops have denounced an “incomprehensible battle” in Donetsk after sustaining huge losses during a week of intense fighting in the region as the Russia-Ukraine war escalates. The Russian bloc has been trying to push the Ukrainian army around the town of Pavlivka for the past week, with little to no progress.

Citing a Russian military blog published on Monday, CNN reported that as many as 300 men were killed in action in the region, which was followed by the publication of an open letter to the Russian administration. CNN reported that the soldiers of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet Marines put out a series of criticism against the Russian officials, claiming that the authorities are “hiding” the number of casualties “for fear of being held accountable.”

In a letter sent to the governor of Primorsky Krai, the men on the front line wrote, “Once again we were thrown into an incomprehensible battle by General Muradov and his brother-in-law, his countryman Akhmedov, so that Muradov could earn bonuses to make him look good in the eyes of Gerasimov (Russia’s Chief of the General Staff)” the letter also stated that the Russian troops have lost about “300 men, dead and wounded, with some Missing In Action over the past four days.”

Expressing their frustration, the troops stated in the letter that they have “lost 50%” of their equipment in the Brigade of the Russian Pacific fleet alone. Accusing the district command and Akhmedov of “hiding these facts.”

Zelenskyy calls it the ‘epicentre of madness'

On 7th November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky in a video message talked about the situation in Donetsk, calling it the “epicentre of the greatest madness of the occupiers”. Zelenskyy started the address by saying, “We are gradually pushing back the enemy, we are gradually moving forward.”

Claiming that the Ukrainian army is making progress, Zelenskyy said in his address, “The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers.”

Addressing the letter Russian Soldiers sent to the regional governor of the Russian side along with the accusation that the Russian administration is lying about the number of casualties, Zelenskyy questioned whether the Russian administration “will come out and explain why not everyone arrived.”