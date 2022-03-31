Russian Troops Started Leaving Chernobyl NPP, Claims Ukrainian Nuclear Company

In a significant development relating to the ongoing war, a day after Russia announced a reduction in attacks on Ukraine, the implementation of this decision has now commenced from its side. According to Ukraine's national nuclear company Energoatom, Russian troops who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power facility on February 24 have started departing the plant and other exclusion zones on Thursday.

Notably, a US official said earlier in the day that Russian soldiers have started retreating from the Chernobyl nuclear power station. According to various media reports, the official stated, "Chernobyl is the area where they are starting to move some of their troops. Soldiers are going away from Chernobyl to Belarus."

The Ukrainian nuclear company stated on Telegram, "This morning, the invaders announced their intentions to leave the Chernobyl nuclear power plant."

According to Energoatom, Russian troops marched in two columns towards the Ukrainian-Belarus border, while a small number of Russian troops remained at the station. There is also information that a column of Russian forces besieging the town of Slavutych is forming to proceed into Belarus, the nuclear company claimed.

Russia-Ukraine war

The battle has been dragging on for 36 days and there has been no reduction in Russia's assaults, however, the Russians have stated that they will stop attacks in two cities. In the early days of the battle, the Russian army took the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, where radioactive waste is still stored. To keep the station operational, the personnel were compelled to labour under duress. Employees at the site said that Russian soldiers were exposed to radiation.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the United Nations Atomic Wattdog, paid a visit to the South Ukraine nuclear power plant on the sidelines of his first visit to the country on Wednesday, as Russia's aggression raised fears of a nuclear accident. Grossi has repeatedly warned of the dangers of war. It is pertinent to note that Ukraine has 15 reactors at four operational nuclear power plants, as well as nuclear waste reserves, including those at Chernobyl.