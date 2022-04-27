Russian Troops Stole TV Sets From Zirka Polyn Museum In Chernobyl, Claims Ukraine

Ukraine has claimed that the Russian forces stole TV sets from the Zirka Polyn museum in Chernobyl when they took control of the region in the early stages of the war. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated that in an attempt to carry out their plan to conquer Kyiv in three days, the Russian forces did not ignore the display of the Zirka Polyn museum in Chernobyl. However, the Russians were not interested in the displays of the museum and they were mainly interested in the TVs from the museum that they stole. The displays in the museum were not destroyed in any way by the Russian forces.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service also stated that World War II Army food packs had been stored in the museum. It also claimed that the Russian also left test kits for recognition of levels of drug intoxication, maps with tags for their own aggressive acts, and flags they planned to post on the buildings in the museum.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia's seizure of Chernobyl brought the world to the "edge of calamity"

In the meanwhile, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that Russia's seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the first phase of its invasion of Ukraine had brought the world to the "edge of calamity." During a press conference with UN atomic inspector chief Rafael Grossi, Zelenskyy said that the world was on the verge of tragedy because Russia regarded the Chernobyl zone as a normal battleground and that they didn't even try to worry about nuclear safety. He further said that no country in the world has posed such a large-scale threat to nuclear security in Europe and the world since 1986 as Russia has since February 24.

Russian troops took control of Chernobyl on February 24

On February 24, which was the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops took control of Chernobyl, capturing Ukrainian soldiers and detaining civilian personnel. The takeover, which lasted until the end of March, sparked concerns about nuclear disasters around the world. Ukrainian officials suggest that Russian soldiers may have been exposed to radiation after excavating fortifications in several areas at the site and generating dust clouds with their armoured vehicles.

Image: @ДСНС України/Facebook/ AP