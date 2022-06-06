Russian Troops Suffered Major Loss In Sloviansk, Claims Ukraine As Forces Regain Key Areas

The Ukrainian military, in its daily war update on Sunday, reported heavy shelling by the Russian forces in several regions including Donetsk, and Sviatohirsk. According to the armed forces General Staff, the aggressor was now targetting the northern regions of the country but stated it did not lose any of its territories. Instead, the Ukrainian military claimed that the enemy suffered a major loss in the Sloviansk region, with 100 soldiers killed since Saturday. While, in the Slobozhansky region, it said the Russian forces continue to fire on units of the Defense Forces with artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortars and tanks.

Apart from shelling rockets, Putin's forces were now involved in rebuilding transport infrastructure in order to launch more offensive in the untouched regions. In the Donetsk direction, Zelenskyy's forces claimed the enemy launched air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Slovyansk and Lysychansk. While, in the Lyman direction, the Russian forces resumed their offensive near the village of Svyatogirsk. During the confrontation, it said Russia suffered significant losses in manpower, weapons and equipment.

"In the Siverodonetsk direction, the enemy fired mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers at units of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Siverodonetsk, Lysychansk, Toshkivka, and Ustynivka," it said. Besides, the Ukrainian military said that the Russian troops carried out assaults in Bila Krynytsia in order to gain the previously lost position. However, the armed forces General Staff said that the Ukrainian forces regained all those locations which were earlier seized by the aggressor's army. "The enemy continues to suffer significant losses during hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. In order to replenish units, Russian invaders continue forced mobilization measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts," according to the statement.

Russia-Ukraine war

Notably, the ongoing war has recently marked 100 days in which more than 4,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed and more than seven million were displaced. Moscow's upper parliament house speaker said Russia is ready to hold negotiations with Kyiv to restore peace in the region. She said that the Putin administration is open to talks with Ukraine and signing agreements that would lead to peace. However, the same has not been echoed by any Russian officials.